GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 73.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,062.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.