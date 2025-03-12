1,409 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $597,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,153 shares in the company, valued at $66,300,778.53. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,849,169. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $172.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.52. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.11 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

