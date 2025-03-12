GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $307,000 in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,293.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,273,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,847,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock worth $5,208,439. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

