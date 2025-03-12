Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Performance Food Group worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.