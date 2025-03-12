Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $493.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $569.91 and its 200 day moving average is $531.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $7,611,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

