Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $4.34 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,990,000 after purchasing an additional 417,635 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,266,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,405,000 after buying an additional 396,158 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,474,000 after acquiring an additional 265,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.