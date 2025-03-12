Restaurant Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 10th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies in the restaurant industry, allowing investors to gain exposure to the foodservice sector. These stocks represent ownership in businesses that range from quick-service chains to fine-dining establishments and are influenced by factors such as consumer spending, market trends, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,757,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,430. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $314.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.38. 2,909,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,144. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.19. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $518.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.51. 13,943,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,474,347. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Featured Articles