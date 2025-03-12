Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 40,000 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,382,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,879,940.96. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $392,000.00.
Travelzoo Stock Up 2.7 %
TZOO stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
