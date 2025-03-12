NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 1,604 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $11,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,102.02. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeueHealth alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 26,660 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $191,685.40.

On Monday, January 6th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 31,798 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $233,079.34.

On Tuesday, December 17th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,803 shares of NeueHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $70,236.54.

NeueHealth Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEUE opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.56. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEUE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeueHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NeueHealth by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in NeueHealth during the third quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NeueHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.