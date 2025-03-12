Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Repay traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 17112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Repay
Institutional Trading of Repay
Repay Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $559.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Repay
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.