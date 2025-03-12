Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Repay traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 17112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,043,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 626,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Repay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,710,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after buying an additional 152,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Repay by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,339,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,743 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Repay by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repay by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 599,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $559.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

