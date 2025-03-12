Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) CEO Buys $25,804.80 in Stock

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh acquired 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $25,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,343.36. This trade represents a 1.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Daxor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXR opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Daxor Co. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daxor stock. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Daxor worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

