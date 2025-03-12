First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CFO Craig L. Nix Buys 17 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,728.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,505.73 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,107.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,067.45.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,323.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.