Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Tyler Technologies worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

TYL stock opened at $565.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total transaction of $4,144,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,816 shares of company stock worth $12,832,070 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

