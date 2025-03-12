Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 631.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,896 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 169.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Celsius by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

CELH stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

