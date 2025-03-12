Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.