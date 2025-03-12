King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,425 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Gentex worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,312,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $24,479,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Gentex Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

