Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 289,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.