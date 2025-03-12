Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.98% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE SBR opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.44. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,088.44% and a net margin of 96.72%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

