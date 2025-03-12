Windle Wealth LLC Has $7 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Windle Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 3.9% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 397,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,971,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.98 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

