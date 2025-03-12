HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Cummins worth $172,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after buying an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,175,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,244,000 after purchasing an additional 120,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $329.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.88 and a one year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.