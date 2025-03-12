Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $7.70 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 8.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

