HighTower Advisors LLC Has $251.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $251,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,964,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170,321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.57.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

