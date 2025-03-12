iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,839 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 2.0% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

XT stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

