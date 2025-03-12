New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,783,000. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,355,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,844,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 138.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 200,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 116,557 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

