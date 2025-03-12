Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Sells 10,132 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lowered its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the period. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.05% of Vista Energy worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,149,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,777,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,403,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,120,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vista Energy by 204.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

