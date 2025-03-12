Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Takes $6.80 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,000. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 2.5% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

