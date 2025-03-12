MY Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up 7.5% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,155,000 after buying an additional 204,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,328,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 150,684 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 395,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.