HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,155,136 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155,136 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja accounts for about 1.0% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 5.13% of SharkNinja worth $699,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SN. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SharkNinja by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SharkNinja by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SN opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

