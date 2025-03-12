NBT Bank N A NY Takes $63,000 Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $2,178,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $4,695,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $478,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $34.47.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

