Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Clean Harbors worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 110,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 32,436 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $57,956,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.3 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $192.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.22 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $73,624.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,503.04. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.38 per share, with a total value of $200,949.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,668.44. This represents a 4.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649 shares of company stock worth $738,519. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

