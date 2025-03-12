GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 34.9% – Still a Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 34.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.89 ($0.02). Approximately 7,520,275 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 945% from the average daily volume of 719,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Stock Up 35.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.10.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.