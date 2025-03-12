NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 917.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,445,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,725 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,916,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,415 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,877,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33,367.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 193,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 193,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

LQD opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.32. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $114.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

