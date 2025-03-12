NBT Bank N A NY Sells 535 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MKC opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

