NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after buying an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

