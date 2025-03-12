Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Yoav Nissan-Cohen Purchases 23,750 Shares

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Yoav Nissan-Cohen purchased 23,750 shares of Weebit Nano stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,587.50 ($31,816.04).

Weebit Nano Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $443.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a current ratio of 16.33.

Get Weebit Nano alerts:

About Weebit Nano

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.