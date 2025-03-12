George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 750 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$239.90, for a total value of C$179,925.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$238.75, for a total transaction of C$59,687.50.

On Friday, February 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total transaction of C$57,825.00.

George Weston Stock Down 2.9 %

WN stock opened at C$230.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$224.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$224.52. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$174.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$240.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.42.

About George Weston

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

