Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Andrew J. Fromkin Sells 8,000 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,494.80. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Immunovant Price Performance
IMVT opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $35.97.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.
Immunovant Company Profile
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
