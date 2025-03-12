Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 2,047 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 243.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,851,000 after acquiring an additional 754,700 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,791,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,669,000 after purchasing an additional 201,737 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $222.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.94 and its 200-day moving average is $207.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

