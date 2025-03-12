S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) Insider Mark Bennett Purchases 914,132 Shares

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bennett bought 914,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$59,418.58 ($37,370.18).
Mark Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Bennett bought 100,000 shares of S2 Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$7,100.00 ($4,465.41).
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Mark Bennett bought 150,000 shares of S2 Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$10,800.00 ($6,792.45).
- On Thursday, January 30th, Mark Bennett acquired 275,000 shares of S2 Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$20,625.00 ($12,971.70).
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Mark Bennett acquired 420,000 shares of S2 Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$33,600.00 ($21,132.08).
S2 Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 15.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.01.
About S2 Resources
S2 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and platinum-group elements deposits. The company holds interests in the Jillewarra, West Murchison, Three Springs, Koonenberry, Fraser Range, Greater Fosterville, Berkshire, Nerramyne, and Polar Bear projects located in Australia.
