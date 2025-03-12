iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 10.8 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.