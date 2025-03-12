Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Insider Kim Tobler Sells 18,496 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $106,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at $103,618.06. This represents a 50.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Five Point stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $794.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 131.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 50,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five Point by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 957,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 3.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,168,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

