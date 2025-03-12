Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Insider Kim Tobler Sells 18,496 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $106,906.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at $103,618.06. This represents a 50.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Five Point Price Performance
Five Point stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $794.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.71.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Point
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Five Point
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.