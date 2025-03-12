5,000 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Carrier Global comprises approximately 0.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $108,433,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 922,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

