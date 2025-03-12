Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,332,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,779,000 after acquiring an additional 121,805 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VSS opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

