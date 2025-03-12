Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,143 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its position in RTX by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 19,052.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average of $121.97. The company has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $89.44 and a 12-month high of $135.36.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.