Glaxis Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund makes up 7.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $8,092,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

