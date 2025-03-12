Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 869,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,290,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,067,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 266,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.05). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 31,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,331.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,419,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,943.40. This trade represents a 2.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

