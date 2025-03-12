Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $213,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,942. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,642 shares of company stock worth $819,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 1.45. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

