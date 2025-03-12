Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,063,000 after buying an additional 1,116,602 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,442,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,596,000 after buying an additional 570,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

