Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $241,000 Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 118,961 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -779.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

