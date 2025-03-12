Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Mark Goines Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Mark Goines sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,424. The trade was a 45.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Life360 stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Life360 by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter worth about $35,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 432,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Life360 by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

