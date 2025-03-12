Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Mark Goines Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Mark Goines sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,424. The trade was a 45.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Life360 Stock Performance
Life360 stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $52.76.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Life360
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Life360
About Life360
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.